Lufkin Mayor to give Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s ‘State of the City’ address Friday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the City luncheon Friday. Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown will speak about what is to come for the City of Lufkin in 2020.
It will give the citizens of Lufkin a chance to see has happened this past year and what the future of the city holds.
“We have some bragging rights on what has happened this past year, and we’ve got some great opportunities in front of us, including the new Capital Improvement Program that the city is discussing," Mayor Brown says.
This speech has been given for at least the past 15 years.
“At one time the mayor and the county judge did the speech together,” Mayor Brown said. “Then, they finally split it apart. The mayor gives the state of the city and the county judge gives the state of the county at the next meeting.”
The mayor is familiar with the layout of this program and was a former chamber member.
“I used to go to all the first Friday meetings, when the mayor was giving the state of the city. So, I was kind of up to speed to start with, then we just kind of put our own flavor on that.”
He says the last two years have been good economic development years for the city.
“We do have some fresh new businesses coming in. I will update where they stand. Nothing moves real fast, but everything has great progress.”
According to Mayor Brown, they have a great progress report to give.
"We have a lot on our plate. We just want to make sure that everyone is aware and has input, if they are willing to step forward and ask questions. We would love to communicate with everybody.”
The State of the City luncheon will be given Friday from noon to 1:00 pm. The Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone in the community to attend.
