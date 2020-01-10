Mustard cabbage recipe by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today, Mike Chubboy shares a delicious, uncommon and keto-friendly recipe. At Brigitta’s in Kilgore they say they serve it for those people who are diet-driven, to avoid carbs. This is a great substitute for delicious mashed potatoes. Any bratwurst is perfect with this “Mustard cabbage” recipe.
Mustard Cabbage Recipe:
1 Cabbage head
1 onion
1/2 lb smoked bacon
1/4 tsp salt
pinch pepper
2 tbsp salted butter
4 tbsp spicy mustard
1/4 cup of vinegar
4 tbsp bread n butter pickles diced
Dice your bacon to 2" squares. Cook until crispy. Remove bacon from the fat. Dice your onion into 2" squares. Add the onions to the fat and sautee. Once the onions become translucent remove them from the heat. Set to side.
Remove the dark green leaves from your cabbage. Dice into 2" cubes. Sautee the cabbage in a pot with 2" water by bringing to a boil for 2 minutes. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Stir the cabbage so the bottom cabbage comes to the top. Bring to a boil again for 2 minutes. Again allow to sit for 10 minutes. When the cabbage softens it will let go of its water. Do not over cook as the cabbage will go to mush. The cabbage should have some crispiness to it.
To finish, put the butter in the pot, add the cabbage and onions. On low heat, mix in the salt, pepper, mustard, pickles and vinegar. Remember you are not cooking just keeping this warm to add all the ingrediants. They mix very well when warm. Now, taste. Your tongue is the best GPS. According to your preferance add more mustard or vinegar. This goes great with any bratwurst or pork items. Enjoy.
