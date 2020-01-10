Mustard cabbage recipe by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Remove the dark green leaves from your cabbage. Dice into 2" cubes. Sautee the cabbage in a pot with 2" water by bringing to a boil for 2 minutes. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Stir the cabbage so the bottom cabbage comes to the top. Bring to a boil again for 2 minutes. Again allow to sit for 10 minutes. When the cabbage softens it will let go of its water. Do not over cook as the cabbage will go to mush. The cabbage should have some crispiness to it.