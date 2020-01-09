Nacogdoches ISD wants the public to fill out online superintendent search survey

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two months after search firms were interviewed themselves by the NISD school board, the firm selected for the job, Arrow Educational Services, is on its own fact-finding mission. Public input on an online survey is needed.
“It's going to ask some questions about what people think the strengths and weaknesses are of the school district right now,” explained NISD communications director Les Linebarger. “What are some expectations and some concerns and then some professional characteristics and some personal characteristics they might like to see."
The board exhausted all avenues to keep interim Superintendent Alton Frailey at the helm. He's anxious to retire. Now it's time to develop a profile for his replacement.
"We want the right fit for our school district,” said NISD Board of Trustees chair G.W. Neal. “We want to use that information in screening and considering our superintendent for the school district to come."
All survey responses are anonymous.
"They will take those results and craft together some trends that they trace thru the results and present those to the school board," said Linebarger.
Responses will go directly to Arrow's website, which indicated today that the Nacogdoches timeline has been updated with Dr. Russell Marshall leading the search.
The superintendent application deadline is January 31 with the first round of interviews to begin Feb 13 and 15.
The survey will remain live through Friday, Jan. 17. It can be accessed at nacisd.org
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.