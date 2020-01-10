Nacogdoches police arrest 2 of 3 suspects in armed robbery at basketball court

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two of the three suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a basketball court on Pecan Street back in October of 2019 earlier this week.
Kendrick Timmons, 18, and Johnathan Dewayne Wilson Jr., 20, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on three first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges and a second-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
Timmons’ collective bond amount has been set at $70,000. No bond amounts have been set for Wilson’s charges yet.
Sgt. Mack McKee, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that Lorenzo Hilbert, the third suspect in the case, is still at large. He added that three active aggravated robbery charges are pending against Hilbert.
According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged aggravated robbery occurred on Oct. 21, 2019. At the time, three men were on a basketball court located in the 500 block of S. Pecan Street, when three other men approached them and asked if they could play basketball with them.
Once the two groups agreed to a game of basketball, at least two of the three suspects produced handguns. One of the victims told police that one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded all of his belongings. The suspect also hit him in the head, causing a visible injury.
The victim said the suspects took his Apple iPhone, which was valued at $200, the arrest affidavit stated.
A second victim said another of the suspects hit him with a handgun, causing visible injuries. That victim told Nacogdoches police that the suspects took his Apple iPhone and his gym bag with miscellaneous contents, the affidavit stated.
The suspects also allegedly took an Apple iPhone from the third victim.
After the suspects stole the items, they ran to a vehicle and fled the scene, the affidavit stated.
According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect vehicle had a unique feature, and it was identified shortly after the robbery. The NPD detective who obtained the warrant for Wilson contacted the owner of the vehicle and learned that the person in possession of the vehicle at the time of the robbery was Hilbert, the affidavit stated.
The Nacogdoches PD detective noted in the affidavit that Hilbert was in the suspect vehicle when Longview police officers arrested him the night after the robbery occurred. Timmons and Wilson were passengers in his vehicle.
“During this Longview PD traffic stop, a Longview police officer recovered two handguns that matched the descriptions of the two handguns used in this aggravated robbery,” the affidavit stated.
The NPD detective also learned that Timmons sold all three of the cellular phones that were stolen during the robbery, the affidavit stated. He said surveillance video from the store also appeared to show that Wilson and Timmons were with him at the time.
According to the affidavit, when police interviewed Hilbert, he allegedly confessed to his role in the robbery and identified the other suspects as Wilson and Timmons.
Back in January of 2019, Wilson was arrested and charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct in connection to a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a club on Old Tyler Road in November of 2018.
Lyric Polley, the 21-year-old victim, was Wilson’s step-cousin.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.