Ranked teams meet as No. 17 WVU hosts No. 22 Texas Tech

STEPPING UP: The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Chris Clarke. Ramsey has averaged 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Clarke has recorded 6.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The Mountaineers have been anchored by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe has averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while Culver has put up 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAHMI'US: Ramsey has connected on 48.3 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 13 for 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.