Severe weather altering sports schedules

By Caleb Beames | January 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 10:51 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to concerns over severe weather several sporting events have been altered.

Basketball -

Whitehouse at Lufkin- varsity only, girls at 4 pm followed by the boys

Jacksonville at Nacogdoches - Varsity only 4 pm followed by the boys

Corrigan at Central Heights - Varsity only, girls at 4 pm followed by the boys

Martinsville at Tenaha - Varsity only, girls at 4:30 followed by the boys

Hudson at Splendora Boys varsity - TBA

Douglass girls at Mount Enterprise - Varsity only at 5 pm

Alto at New Summerfield - Girls moved to Monday (Jan.13) Boys TBA

Apple Springs vs LaPoyner - Moved to Saturday 3 pm

Troup at White Oak - Varsity Girls 4:30 pm, Boys Varsity 5:45 pm

PCA at Newton - Varsity Girls at 5 pm followed by the boys

Winnsboro vs. Mount Vernon - Girls Varsity 4:30, Boys Varsity immediately following girls; JV games canceled

Soccer:

Lufkin Lady Pack Soccer

Friday 10am- Longview vs New Caney

12pm- Tyler Lee(JV) vs Lufkin (JV)

2pm- Tyler Lee vs Lufkin

Hudson Invitational

Friday 9 am - Bullard vs Cleveland

10:30 am - Palestine vs Huffman

12 pm - Liberty vs Mexia

1:30 pm - Diboll vs Livingston

3:00 pm - Crockett vs Splendora

6:00 pm - Hudson vs Tatum

