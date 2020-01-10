Weather watches and warnings for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 5:34 p.m. Tornado watch has been extended for all of East Texas until 2 a.m.
At 6:06 p.m., a tornado warning has been issued for Hopkins County until 6:45 p.m. That warning was canceled at 6:32 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch includes the counties of Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
