25-year-old US Army specialist from Jasper dies in Hawaii

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A U.S. Army specialist who was a Jasper native died in Hawaii on Jan. 2.
Coleman’s Family Mortuary in Woodville is asking for military veterans and anyone else who wants to show their support to line the route when Specialist Jacoby McFarland’s body will be brought from an airport in Houston to the funeral home on Monday.
At this time, there is no information on how McFarland, 25, died. A spokesman for Coleman’s Family Mortuary confirmed that McFarland died in Hawaii on Jan. 2.
Stefanie Gutierrez with the Public Affairs Office of the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii & U.S. Army Hawaii said Friday that McFarland was assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.
An article on KJAS.com stated that McFarland is the son of Marcia McCray Bronson and Aaron McFarland. Hank Bronson is his stepfather.
Kendall Coleman with Coleman’s Family Mortuary said that McFarland’s body is scheduled to arrive in Houston at 8 a.m. on Monday. After the necessary procedures at the airport, his body will be escorted to Woodville by representatives of the U.S. Army, the Woodville Police Department, and military veterans on motorcycles.
The route back to Woodville will be north on U.S. Highway 59 from Houston, east on U.S. Highway 190 from Livingston, and then south on U.S. 69 to Woodville to Coleman’s Family Mortuary, which is located at 409 South Magnolia.
Coleman said that they expect to arrive in Woodville between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday. The family is asking military veterans and anyone else who wants to show their support for McFarland to line the route on the US 190 and US 69 legs of the trip.
Visitation for McFarland will be at the Light House Church of God located at 1013 Helen Street in Jasper from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The funeral for the Army Specialist is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.