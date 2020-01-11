Caddo Mounds State Historic Site opening planned for Saturday afternoon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s like Caddo Mounds State Historic Site can’t get a break.
“What caused all of this was severe weather. The 13th of April, Caddo Culture Day, the museum was hit by a tornado and the night before our reopening we have more severe weather coming in," said Anthony ‘Tony’ Souther, Caddo’s site manager.
Tornado survivors still get nervous about any approaching storm. One person was killed. Many were injured, sustaining lifetime debilitating injuries.
Caddo tribal members from Oklahoma won't be making the trip to East Texas.
“We have called them and let them know that the severe weather is coming in and as far as I know all of them have decided not to make the trip down to participate in the planting," shared Souther.
Forecasters predict breaks in the clouds by one o’clock Saturday afternoon. That’s when Friends of Caddo Mounds and other volunteers plan to plant a cedar tree and grapevine. They are native plants used in Caddo ceremonies. The planting will be at the site’s Snake Woman Garden, a plot of ground that today serves as a symbol of survival.
Afterward, attention will turn to the historic site’s new temporary museum, a modular building from the Texas Historical Commission.
“You will come into the exhibit space and this will change over time as we figure out what will work best for schools and where we can put kids and this will change,” said Souther. Portable displays of Caddo history surround him.
An adjoining classroom will serve children to adults.
One spot will be reserved for the current Caddo culture, including a look back at the April 13 tornado.
The building will serve its purpose for at least two years when construction on a permanent museum should be complete.
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Educational classes will resume. The site is on Highway 21, west of Alto.
