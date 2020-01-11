Cleanup begins following strong storms overnight

Damage in Kilgore. (Source: KLTV viewer)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 11, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 10:51 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are cleaning up damage after strong storms moved through East Texas last night.

Several areas reported damage from the storms as they moved through.

Trees were reported down in Kilgore as well as some structural damage to buildings following the storms.

A home was damaged on Bean Street in Kilgore after a tree fell onto it.

According to the Kilgore police Facebook page, they said it looks like they received more residential damage than originally believed. They will be doing damage assessment in the area for a little while today. They said if any residents have immediate needs, please contact them and they will try to give some direction or assist how they can.

In Harrison County, Caddo Lake State Park is closed until further notice due to storm cleanup and maintenance.

In the Lakewood subdivision in the city of Center, multiple trees were toppled by the storm’s strong winds.

Some trees were also reported down in Smith County as the storms came through. A house was also reportedly struck by lightning near CR 452 and CR 4125 near Lindale.

In Nacogdoches County, a man was killed after a tree fell onto his home during the storms. The home was located on Sweat Circle.

According to a press release from Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, Larry Hadnot, Jr., age 44 , was inside the home when a tree was blown over onto the house trapping him. Another individual was also inside the house, but escaped with minor injuries. Hadnot was pronounced dead at the scene, and an inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Pct 1 Kerry Don Williamson.

POWER OUTAGES:

As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, many areas are still reporting power outages.

SWEPCO

Longview - 1,850

Kilgore - 783

Hallsville - 22

Marshall - 246

Henderson - 270

Mount Enterprise - 100

Carthage - 84

Center - 238

Mount Pleasant - 810

Pittsburg - 35

ONCOR

Jacksonville - 391

Rusk - 141

Gun Barrel City - 64

Nacogdoches - 860

Cushing - 360

Check the latest outages here:

