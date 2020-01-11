Deep East Texas Council of Governments dedicates new Lufkin headquarters

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A dedication and open house for the new Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) regional headquarters happened Friday afternoon in Lufkin. A standing-room only crowd made up of mostly DETCOG’s partners across a 12-county region were in attendance.
“The partnership is strong in Deep East Texas and we appreciate that because on our own we can’t do much, but working with all these partners, there’s nothing we can’t do," said Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG’S executive director.
The $3.1 million facility was funded primarily by grants from both public and private sources. For the first time in a number of years at least eleven services are housed under one roof.
DETCOG was last headquartered in Jasper.
