Lufkin man sustains ‘substantial’ injury after being shot by unknown suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after being shot.
According to Lufkin police, the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Linden St. at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Police said someone knocked on the man’s door. When he answered, an unknown suspect stepped out from around the corner of the home and began firing at him.
Police said the man was grazed in the arm and also struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with what police said was a ‘substantial injury.’ His condition is unknown.
Police said there is no information on a possible suspect at this time.
