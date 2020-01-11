Suspect in December aggravated robbery that injured Lufkin man arrested

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said they have made an arrest in the Dec. 17 aggravated robbery that left a man seriously injured.
According to Lufkin police, Deandre Bagley, 19, was arrested for the alleged aggravated robbery that seriously injured 64-year-old Joaquin Silva.
Police said Silva had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 North Third Street when Bagley came up and stole it around 8:50 p.m.
Silva walked out of his home in time to see Bagley trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. Bagley then ran over him while fleeing the scene.
Police said Silva was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
An hour later, Bagley fled from officers in Silva’s truck. Following a short vehicle pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle at the end of Minnie Lou Drive and fled on foot, evading officers a second time.
Police said Bagley was initially implicated in the incident by Crime Stoppers tips. In questioning by detectives, Bagley admitted to the offense and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
He turned himself in at the Angelina County Jail last night and remains there as of Saturday morning.
Police said Silva remains in the ICU of a Houston-area hospital continuing his recovery. He suffered a broken ankle, fractured vertebrae in his neck, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis.
