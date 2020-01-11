TVCC woman’s basketball coach Gerald Ewing resigns

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College women’s basketball coach Gerald Ewing resigned after six seasons, stepping down for personal reasons. Ewing posted a record of 168-26 and had the Lady Cardinals as one of the top programs in the country.
Coaching the program to three straight NJCAA championship games from 2016-2018, while reaching the national semifinals in every season that he coached. Going 16-5 in national tournament games.
Reports are that assistant coach Precious Ivy is named the interim for the rest of the season, as she enters her first season at the school. Her previous stops as an assistant coach were Houston Baptist and Tyler Jr. College.
