First Alert: Keep the umbrellas handy as wet weather in the works this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A retreating warm front will bring back the clouds and some passing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms the next couple of days. It will not be a washout and the rain will not be too terribly heavy. However, it would be a wise idea to keep the rain gear handy as we settle into a damp and unsettled weather pattern since rain will be in the forecast each day this week.
In addition to the cloudy skies and damp conditions, temperatures will also be rather mild for mid-January. Lows will be in the 60’s and highs will be in the 70’s through Wednesday before the first of two cold fronts set their sights on East Texas.
The first cold front that arrives on Wednesday night will not be very cold. The second front will then come into play by the end of the week and the start of next weekend. This second and stronger cold front will finally bring an end to the wet weather as skies clear out and we get a chance to dry out for the weekend.
This will lead to morning lows falling back down into the 30’s with highs in the 50’s, making for a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.