2 men injured in shooting incident at Nacogdoches mobile home park

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two men suffered serious gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that occurred at a mobile home park on Saratoga Street in Nacogdoches Sunday night.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the shooting incident occurred at a mobile home park in the 2500 block of Saratoga Street sometime between 8 and 8:54 p.m. Sunday. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that when officers got to the scene, they found that two men had been shot.
Ayres said the suspect fired multiple shots from what officers believe was a handgun at the two men. He added that one man was shot in both legs, and the second man was shot in one of his hands and in his abdominal area.
The suspect fled the scene.
Both men were taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of their injuries. Ayres said one of the victims was later transferred to another hospital.
Ayres said the victims’ injuries were serious, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.
NPD detectives are actively investigating the incident, Ayres said. He said they hope to release more information on the shooting incident in the next few days.
No arrests have been made at this time, Ayres said.
