Poultry farm in Nacogdoches County hit hard by severe storms

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A poultry farm in Nacogdoches County was among the properties assessing damage after severe storms hit Friday night.
It’s been a hard few days for poultry farmer Mike Lee; a storm system, possibly a tornado, passed over his farm on FM 2782 in southwest Nacogdoches County late Friday.
“Somewhere between 11 and 11:30 the winds got up real high, and the rain,” said Lee. “It didn’t last but a couple of minutes, as far as the bad part of the storm.”
Lee hunkered down through the worst part of the storm. He was in his home a couple of hundred yards away from his poultry farm. His home was nearly untouched, while part of his farm was destroyed.
“It shook the house. It’s the first time in my life where it felt like my house was breathing,” Lee described. “It felt like it was sort of, I don’t know, just breathing.”
Lee left the safety of his home in the early morning hours to survey the damage. He said he didn’t realize how hard his property had been hit until he arrived at the chicken houses.
Five of six poultry houses were damaged, as were two hay barns and a composter.
“It blew the roof off of that chicken house, collapsed the other end,” Lee explained. “It blew the roof off of all the chicken houses. A lot of trees down, of course, power outages.”
Lee also lost dozens of chickens to the storm.
“I put about $105,000 into my farm, and we lost about $20,000,” Lee estimated.
Despite all of the loss, and perhaps the end to his business of 42 years, Lee said he felt blessed the damage wasn’t more expensive.
“It’s a bad situation, but God’s good and He’s good all the time,” Lee said. “He took care of us. Wasn’t nobody hurt, nobody injured; everything went real well.”
What may have surprised Lee the most was the number of volunteers who arrived to help in the days that followed the storm.
Lee said 20 to 20 people, “some of them I didn’t even know," volunteered to help him with the recovery process.
Damage was also reported in Rusk County, Cherokee, and other parts of Nacogdoches County. The National Weather Service’s office in Shreveport said that they are hoping to make it to Rusk Monday to determine the exact cause of the damage.
The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage caused in the Lakewood community of Shelby County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Panola County, the NWS reported on Sunday.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.