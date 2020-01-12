Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a pleasant and sunny day, we end our Sunday with increasing cloud cover and a calm southerly breeze. Winds from the south will continue to pool in gulf warmth and moisture into East Texas overnight, and thanks to the cloud cover trapping in the warmth over the area, temperatures tomorrow will range in the middle to upper 30s to near 40 degrees across the area. Due to the increase in moisture and humidity, patchy dense fog will be likely tomorrow morning as well before lifting in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow as highs warm into the middle 60s. Spotty showers will be possible mainly along the southern portions of East Texas during the first half of the day, but as we head later into the afternoon and evening hours coverage of our showers will increase as well as the possibility of seeing a few weaker thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected but heavy rains and pocket change hail could be possible in a few of the stronger storms that develop. Scattered showers and lower 70s for your Tuesday afternoon, then even better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive on Wednesday as our next cold front moves into the area. This cold front will likely stall as it moves into central and deep East Texas, which means we will likely not see a huge difference in temperatures come Thursday, but also that there will be much better chances for showers to develop along the stalled front throughout the day on Thursday. Spotty showers will continue to persist in the forecast through early on Friday before rain chances ramp back up late Friday/early Saturday as our next strong cold front moves through the area. This front will finally push any remaining moisture out of East Texas by Saturday evening and will lead to a big drop in temperatures by Sunday morning.