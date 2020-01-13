Vehicle with trailer allegedly towing stolen property crashes on US 59

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - No injuries were reported when a truck hauling a trailer with alleged stolen property crashed into a semi-truck on US 59 in Polk County.
According to DPS, the crash happened on US 59 at Pat Long Rd. on Jan. 11.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8 a.m., a 1994 Ford pickup towing a trailer slid down a grass embankment and struck the passenger side of a northbound 2020 Freightliner truck tractor and its trailer.
After the collision, the driver and passenger in the Ford fled the scene on foot; they have not been located. The trailer being towed by the Ford allegedly contained stolen property, which is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured during the crash and is identified as 63-year-old Olufunmilayo Oduyejo from Houston.
