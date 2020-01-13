Webxtra: SFA softball utilizes football field for first spring practice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA softball team held their first practice of the 2020 season Monday on the football field at Homer Bryce Stadium.
The practice was a week after the university discovered someone vandalized the field by doing donuts in the outfield.
A groundskeeper group is still repairing the damage. It should be ready to go by next Friday.
In the meantime, the team will use the football facility.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with the team about how they are staying positive with the setback.
