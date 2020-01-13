What’s in your soil?

Silt is the middle-sized soil particle. If you have been barefooted at a creek and seen the silty soil squish up between your toes, you are very likely looking at silt. Silt is small enough to be carried by moving water but large enough in size to settle out when the water is still. As a result, many river bottoms that occasionally flood have good, silty soil. That old pond at your grandparents isn’t nearly as deep as it once was because it has silted in.