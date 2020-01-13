Whitehouse residents encouraged to cover city in red, gold for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city is planning to dress itself up in Chiefs’ colors in honor of its most famous alum.
Patrick Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2013. Just seven years later, Mahomes is headed to the NFL Conference Championship (for the second time) after beating the Texans in one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history during the Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 12.
This week, his hometown is rallying to “Paint the Town Red and Gold” in honor of their local hero.
The Chamber of Commerce there is encouraging its residents to decorate their businesses, windows, signs, yards and selves in red and gold to show love and support for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they play the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, at Arrowhead Stadium. If they win that game, Mahomes and team head to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, which would be the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl berth in 50 years.
Whitehouse High School is hosting a community-wide “Red Out Day” on Friday, Jan. 17, in support of the team, as well. More details are to come about that. Be ready with your red jerseys - wear ‘em if you got 'em.
We will be.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.