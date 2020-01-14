Affidavit: Angelina County daycare employee ‘jerked’ toddler out of playpen

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A woman in Angelina County was arrested after the sheriff’s office investigated allegations that she “jerked” a toddler out of a playpen at a daycare, causing injury to the child.
Kendra Gail Phillips was arrested and charged with injury to a child - criminal negligence in connection to an incident that occurred on Nov. 5, 2019, at the Building Blocks Academy, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KTRE on Jan. 14.
The affidavit reports the manager of the daycare reported to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office that one of her employees, identified as Phillips, had injured a 20-month-old child. The manager had told deputies Phillips had “grabbed the toddler by one arm and slung him out of the pen and onto the concrete floor.”
The deputy investigating the case reviewed video footage of the incident, according to the affidavit.
In the footage, according to the affidavit, Phillips is seen grabbing the child by his left arm and pulling him out of the playpen and on to the floor. After the child fell to the floor, Phillips then allegedly lifted him completely off the ground.
The deputy investigating then contacted the family of the toddler involved. The affidavit reported the father told the deputy the child had bruising on his left arm that they believed was caused by the incident. The child was taken to a medical provider, according to the affidavit.
Medical records obtained by the sheriff’s office confirmed the child did suffer a bruise to his left arm, according to the affidavit. A medical provider confirmed to the investigating deputy that the bruising was caused “by the force [of] the daycare worker grabbing and lifting the toddler by his left arm.”
Phillips was arrested on Jan. 13, 2020 in connection to the incident. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail where she remains under a $2,500 bond.
