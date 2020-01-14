Crime Stoppers: Tyler County burglary suspects rummaged through house ‘as if shopping’

“For some, a perceived lower risk of crime is an appealing reason for rural living,” a bulletin n the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website stated. “Some rural areas have a lower crime rate than urban or metropolitan areas but none are crime-free. Take, as an example, a recent home burglary in Tyler County. The area, west of Woodville, is about as rural, and secluded, as you could want but criminals still found and violated the home.”