Crime Stoppers: Tyler County burglary suspects rummaged through house ‘as if shopping’

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who broke into a home in a rural part of Tyler County back in November of 2019 and rummaged through it as if they were on a shopping trip.
“For some, a perceived lower risk of crime is an appealing reason for rural living,” a bulletin n the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website stated. “Some rural areas have a lower crime rate than urban or metropolitan areas but none are crime-free. Take, as an example, a recent home burglary in Tyler County. The area, west of Woodville, is about as rural, and secluded, as you could want but criminals still found and violated the home.”
According to the bulletin, the burglars could have easily cleaned the home out because its owners were out of town when the suspects committed the crime. However, for some reason, the man and woman didn’t finish the job.
“When the homeowners returned, they found signs of a tool being used to defeat a door lock and their belongings piled just inside the door, ready for the burglars to return,” the bulletin stated. “They had rummaged through the entire house as if shopping; electronics, cleaning products, and clothes were among the items collected.”
The suspects stole a game camera from the property, but they missed another one. On Nov. 27 and 29, the second game camera captured images of the man and woman approaching and leaving the house. Once, they were on a motorcycle, the bulletin stated.
The woman’s face can clearly be seen in the photos, and a distinctive tattoo was visible on the man’s left arm. He was also wearing a Houston Livestock and Rodeo hat.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
