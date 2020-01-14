First Alert: Keep the umbrellas handy as more rain is on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slow-moving warm front has brought many parts of the Piney Woods passing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to go along with the damp, cloudy conditions. Behind the warm front, it is very soupy out there with warmer temperatures and high humidity values.
We will keep cloudy skies and rain chances in play the rest of the week. It will not be a washout and the rain will not be too terribly heavy. However, it would be a wise idea to keep the rain gear handy as we settle into a damp and unsettled weather pattern.
The first of two cold fronts will arrive early Thursday morning. This will bring us another shot of rain followed by some cooler air for Thursday afternoon. That front will then retreat back to the north as a warm front on Friday before a second and stronger cold front finally pushes through, leading to clearing skies and a return to some sunshine and drier weather for the weekend.
This will lead to morning lows falling back down into the 30’s with highs in the 50’s, making for a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods this weekend.
Cold, northerly winds will combine with some increasing moisture levels next week to bring us some chilly, damp weather to the Piney Woods early next week.
