Man found guilty in connection with 1990 Houston County shooting death

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been found guilty and sentenced for the 1990 shooting death of another man in Houston County.
William Earl Weedman of Richmond was found guilty by a jury for the charge of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Rusty Redman. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Mark Calhoon.
According to an arrest affidavit, Rusty Redman was shot on Sept. 13, 1990, while at the property belonging to Weedman's family.
The affidavit states Weedman had a 12-gauge shotgun and loaded it. Redman was standing on a porch attached to a single-wide trailer home and Weedman shot him in the head, killing Redman instantly.
The affidavit states Weedman made up a story about how Redman had accidentally shot himself. Weedman threw the gun a distance from the shooting and took the ammunition from the gun and washed his hands to prevent gunshot residue from showing up on forensic examinations.
The affidavit states Weedman changed his story three months later and said he tripped and shot Redman in the head.
“At the time and unbeknownst to investigators, Weedman was a prime suspect in a homicide that occurred in Harris County, where an elderly man was burglarized, shot in the head and his home was burned to cover evidence,” according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Weedman was convicted of that crime in 2001. An investigator found people close to Weedman who said Weedman said he was going to take Redman to his property and "do away with him" because Redman had information implicating Weedman in crimes in Harris County. The affidavit states Weedman had told people after the killing that "I tested that safety out on his face."
Analysis from the DPS crime lab showed the gun had no malfunctions and could not be fired accidentally.
