Nacogdoches County DA using $40k in forfeiture funds to buy medical packs for first responders

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office will soon turn thousands of dollars in forfeiture funds into hundreds of medical packs to be used by first responders across the county.
Nacogdoches County commissioners on Tuesday approved the request to use $40,000 seized in various criminal cases to buy 300 medical packs for first responders.
The idea came to Andrew Jones, the assistant district attorney in Nacogdoches County, following a seminar on active shooting in December. The DA’s office spoke to a physician about what supplies the county would need during an active shooting event.
“Their response was ‘we need gear’ and ‘we need supplies',” Jones recalled. “So, we put together a plan to figure out what exactly what was needed... and get those issues to all first responder personnel and law enforcement personnel.”
Jones said the idea was hit every agency considered a ‘first responder’ in the county, including DPS, school district police officers, game wardens, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, courthouse personnel, and more.
But more than just having the gear, these first responders would also need extensive training, Jones said.
“With regard to the gear, I can help there, and that’s what we’re doing. I can fund that,” he explained.
“[The] second step to that would be training. We want everyone who is going to be issues that to go through some first responder training prior to the issuance of the medical packs.”
Jones said the purchase of medical packs via forfeiture funds is exactly what those kinds of funds are meant to be used for; to help the community to maintain a safe environment for its residents.
