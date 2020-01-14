No students injured in Nacogdoches ISD school bus crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches ISD bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.
Nacogdoches ISD bus 20 was involved in a wreck on Southeast Stallings Drive near University Drive.
Nineteen high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of the students were injured. They were taken to the high school after being checked out by EMS on scene.
Nacogdoches ISD later released a press release with more details about the crash:
No students were injured around 6:30 a.m. today when a Nacogdoches ISD school bus was struck from behind by another vehicle on Southeast Stallings Drive near University Drive. Bus No. 20 was carrying 19 students.
After EMS crews examined the students, they were transported to Nacogdoches High School on another bus. Upon arriving at the high school, the students were checked out by NISD nurses before continuing on to classes.
Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the accident.
