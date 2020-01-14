Project Beloved creates ‘soft interview room’ at Houston County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault victims

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Tracy Matheson is the president and founder of Project Beloved. She created the program in honor or her daughter, Molly Jane Matheson, who was sexually assaulted and murdered.
Tracy speaks to many people about sexual assault awareness. She strives to educate people by changing the conversation of sexual abuse, while empowering victims to find their voice.
She has set up what’s known as soft interview rooms at more than 10 sheriff’s offices around the country. Matheson hopes the rooms give sexual assault victims a safe and peaceful place to tell their story.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.