Report states ESPN going after Tony Romo

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -In his short time as a football commentator former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo has become a fan favorite around the NFL.
Romo has become so popular it looks like he could be switching networks. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that ESPN is looking to offer a big-time deal to the CBS commentator. The deal could be between $10 Million and $14 Million.
Romo is on the No.1 crew with the CBS NFL coverage. A move to ESPN could give ESPN a much needed boost to Monday Night Football.
