Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. We will continue to warm to the low 70s, and keep about a 20% chance for showers. Overnight lows will only be in the low 60s. Tomorrow, expect a similar day with cloudy skies, spotty showers, and temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will pass through on Thursday morning, dropping our temperatures to the upper 50s and bringing gusty winds. More rain will carry over into Friday, with isolated thundershowers expected in the evening. Another cold front will spill into East Texas on Saturday morning. This one will clear out the wet weather and will bring temperatures closer to average, in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, in the mid-50s. Clouds and showers return for Monday, as temperatures remain cool.