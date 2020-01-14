WEBXTRA: SFA baseball preparing for news season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are a month away from their first games of the 2020 season.
Last year, the team made an appearance in the Southland Tournament with an upset win in Round 1.
This year, Johnny Cardenas will need to fill in the role of their ace pitcher with Alex Palmer gone after being drafted by the Astros. Palmer started 15 games for the Jacks and went 7-6 with an ERA of 2.27 and a WHIP of .94. Palmer threw four complete games and compiled 109 strikeouts. The one thing that hurt Palmer was run support, something Cardenas is trying to fix this season.
Caleb Beames talked to Cardenas about the loss of the star pitcher.
