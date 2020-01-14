WEBXTRA: SFA baseball preparing for news season

This year, Johnny Cardenas will need to fill in the role of their ace pitcher with Alex Palmer gone after being drafted by the Astros. Palmer started 15 games for the Jacks and went 7-6 with an ERA of 2.27 and a WHIP of .94. Palmer threw four complete games and compiled 109 strikeouts. The one thing that hurt Palmer was run support, something Cardenas is trying to fix this season.