Body found in ditch leads to death investigation by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after the body of a 24-year-old Tool man was found in a roadside ditch.
The body of Darrell Gene Blankenship, III, was found in a roadside ditch near the entrance of the Sky County Subdivision on Monday morning, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office launched a death investigation after a passerby reported finding the body.
Blankenship’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
“We don’t have a lot of answers right now,” said Botie Hillhouse, the Henderson County sheriff. “We’re hoping the autopsy can lead us in a direction to continue the investigation.”
The sheriff’s office reported the investigation remains active. The Texas Rangers, the Henderson County District Attorney and the Henderson County County Attorney are aiding in the investigation.
“It does look suspicious and we just got to try to figure out what all happened,” said Hillhouse. “We just want to figure out if we can narrow down what happened in the last 24-48 hours.”
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any help they can provide in this case.
“We’ve canvased the neighborhood out there, we’ve been up and down the road, but if anybody knows anything, please, call the sheriff’s office or call and give an anonymous tip to crime stoppers,” said Hillhouse. “We just want to bring a resolution and see if we can figure out exactly what happened.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.