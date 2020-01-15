Cowboys great Drew Pearson snubbed from HOF

DALLAS, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member and Super Bowl Champion Drew Pearson was told no today to a Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction.
The Hall of Fame Centennial Class was announced on Wednesday and while his teammate Cliff Harris was announced as a inductee. Pearson is the only member of the 1970 NFL All-Decade team to not be in the Hall of Fame. To put it in perspective, Harold Carmichael, a second-team All-Decade player, was selected to be enshrined with the group.
“What have I done wrong?,” Pearson asked. “I played the game, did everything right. Represented the Cowboys in every way possible never brought shame or nothing to the name of the Dallas Cowboys. Played in 7 championship games, captain. Take me out of the equation see how many games they win I know at least four they’re gonna lose.”
Pearson was the original No. 88 in Dallas, winning a Super Bowl while playing in three as well as seven NFC Championships. He finished his career with 489 catches for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. Pearson might most be famous for his Hail Mary catch against the Vikings in the 1975 playoffs. The most recent No.88 for the Cowboys voiced his displeasure.
