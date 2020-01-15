Earl Campbell Award to be given out Wednesday night in Tyler

Charlie Brewer – Has started 29 of last 30 games for Baylor. Brewer was a 2019 All-Big 12 honorable mention (Coaches), 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 selection (Phil Steele), 2019 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, 2019 Maxwell Award watch list. He is the fourth player in BU history to throw for 6,000+ yards in his career (now has 7,531, putting him in sole possession of third place on the BU career list). He has 17 career rushing TDs, putting him in sole possession of fourth place in program history. His career completion percentage of .643 is second-best in BU history (RGIII, .671) Brewer has posted 18 career 200+ passing yard games, good for 3rd most in program history. The Austin native has eclipsed 300 yards passing 11 times, becoming the third player in program history with 10 or more games of 300+ yards passing. Brewer has passed for 400+ yards twice, fifth most in BU history (Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, Blake Szymanski, Nick Florence).