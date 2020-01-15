ETN: KLTV sports director previews 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The winner of the 7th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced tonight, and Michael Coleman, KLTV’s sports director, stopped by the East Texas Now desk afternoon to give a quick preview of the ceremony and a rundown of the five college football players nominated for the award.
Coleman spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the prestigious upcoming event.
The last two winners of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose - Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield - went on to win the Heisman Trophy, Coleman said. He added that the two quarterbacks were also first-round NFL draft picks.
“This event gives you a bit of a glance of what could be in the future,” Coleman told Butler.
Coleman explained that the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is a Tyler event, an East Texas event, not one that is put on someplace far away like New York. He said the awards ceremony has grown so much in the last few years that organizers may have to find a larger venue for it.
The awards ceremony was started by SPORTyler, which is a part of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce.
Coleman said to be eligible for the award, college football players have to be from Texas, and they had to have graduated from a Texas high school. He added that in addition to being great on the football field, the players that are nominated are also young men of terrific character and good students.
Each year, SPORTyler puts together a long list of college football players from Texas. Over the course of the year, organizers whittle that list down to five finalists, Coleman said.
This year’s finalists include:
· Charlie Brewer, QB, Baylor, Jr. – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big-12
· Shane Buechele, QB, SMU, Jr.-GT – Arlington, TX (Lamar HS) American Athletic Conference
· J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, Junior – La Grange, TX (La Grange HS) Big Ten
· Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, Sr. – Houston, TX (Channelview HS) Big 12
· CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, Jr. – Richmond, TX (Foster HS) Big 12
Previous story: Earl Campbell Award to be given out Wednesday night in Tyler
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.