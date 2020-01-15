First Alert: A pair of cold fronts will keep rain chances in play through Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been an unseasonably warm, January day in the Piney Woods despite the cloud cover which continues to linger across the region.
Those clouds will produce another batch of rain that will move through our part of the state late tonight and early Thursday morning as a weak cold front slides through our area. This cold front will drop temperatures from the 60’s in the morning into the 50’s by Thursday afternoon as winds shift to the northeast, ushering in some slightly cooler and drier air.
This same frontal boundary will then stall just to our south before retreating back to the north as a warm front on Friday, keeping the clouds and some spotty showers in play as we round out the week.
A second and stronger cold front will bring us another round of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms overnight Friday and Saturday morning. This frontal passage will finally shift our weather pattern to where skies will begin to clear out by late in the day on Saturday.
This will set the stage for a return to sunshine from Sunday through Tuesday as cold mornings give way to cool afternoons.
We should get a few days of dry weather before another disturbance looks to arrive around the middle part of next week.
