Funeral services announced for firefighter killed Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral service arrangements have been announced for the firefighter who died responding to a crash Saturday morning.
The Lubbock Fire Department announced funeral services for Lieutenant Eric Hill will be on Friday, January 17th at 9:00 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Firefighter David Eric Hill, 39, and 27-year-old Police Officer Nicholas Reyna both died while responding to a crash Saturday morning. Their bodies were taken to Tarrant County for autopsies.
A third responder, Firefighter and Paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, is at University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition. He has been with the department for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at Fire Station 2A.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of all three first responders.
