Houston Astros fire manager and general manager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Astros’ general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch had each been suspended without pay for the 2020 season according to Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred.
The Houston Astros have announced they have fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.
On Monday an announcement released the findings from its investigation into Houston’s sign-stealing allegations.
The 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros stole signs via electronic means that season. According to NBC Sports, they did it by use of a camera in center field at Minute Maid Park.
Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane will address the media today.
The Houston Astros have released a media advisory and will hold a press conference via Twitter at 2 p.m. The advisory and conference can be seen here:
