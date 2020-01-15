LSU lineman from ETX experiences National Championship game

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Growing up in Marshall, Texas most kids hope to one day play for the Marshall Maverick football team. That was no different for Chasen Hines.
Head coach Jake Griedl noticed Hines was a tremendous athlete the moment he walked onto Marshall’s campus.
“I was there for an interview to become the offensive coordinator and I saw this 350 pound kid running with the receivers and I thought there was no way he this kid can run with those guys,” said Griedl. “I was blown away seeing how fast he was. He ended up finishing second or third among the receivers.”
Griedl said Hines was one of the top three athletes he’s ever been around. Which is why he drew attention from dozens of top college football programs across the country, especially from Texas.
But LSU came calling from Baton Rouge, and Hines was intrigued by the talent in the SEC, which is why on signing day it was a no brainer for him.
“His family was entranced by the tradition of LSU and I think for Hines it was a decision he’s never looked back on. He wanted to be part of LSU.”
Coach "O" tested Hines on both the offensive and defensive lines before finally finding his perfect fit as a guard. Hines played in four games this season for the Tigers but the staff believes he will be the future of more undefeated seasons.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.