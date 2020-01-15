Lufkin City Council accepts $11,424 grant for fire department

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department is getting some help to purchase EMS supplies.
Last week, the Lufkin City Council approved the acceptance of a $11,424 grant from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the fire department.
The money will all be used to buy EMS supplies, including IV kits, saline, bandages and medications, according to Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody.
He explained more about how the grant came about.
“We receive a check in the mail. We don’t actually have to apply for it. We input all of our trauma runs into the trauma registry, and then they are reviewed by the state and then the state releases money to reimburse us for un-reimbursed funds for medical supplies, fuel and uniforms, vehicles, expenses. etc.," Moody said.
Moody says it takes a lot of money to provide EMS care, and though the $11,000 is a small fraction of it, it helps and offsets some of the costs for taxpayers.
