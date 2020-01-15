Lufkin police arrest two men suspected of stealing catalytic converter from church van

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Arrests have been made in the theft of a catalytic converter from a church van in Lufkin. Bobby Dean Cranford, is the sound technician and security guard for Chestnut Drive Baptist.
He says at about midnight Monday, two males entered the church property and removed a catalytic converter from one of the church vans.
He says people who live across the street from the church called police after hearing loud noises coming from the property.
The suspects had fled the scene when Lufkin police officers arrived. Within an hour, the two suspects, Antwaun Nicholson and Rodney Clovis, were caught at another church where it’s believed they were attempting another theft, according to Cranford.
