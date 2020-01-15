Piece Makers in Nacogdoches marks one year in business with open house event

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An arts and crafts business in Nacogdoches is marking one year in business with a special open house event.
Ruby Woodard, a high school art teacher, took a leap of faith when she opened Piece Makers. Woodard had the artistic experience but lacked the expertise of running a business.
Thanks to local business educational services, Woodard got the knowledge she needed to take to the bank.
The business is not only a place to decorate ceramic pieces, but it represents a successful enterprise seen elsewhere.
The group lessons, parties, and individual workspace also promote interaction with friends, family, and strangers of all ages.
Piece Makers invites the public to its birthday celebration on Thursday, Jan. 16. The business is located at the corner of East Main Street and University Drive in Nacogdoches.
