Texas Rangers Caravan making a stop in Tyler Wednesday

NICK GOODY (RHP) — Enters his first season with the Rangers after being claimed on release waivers from CLE on 11/26…was placed on the Rangers Major League roster on 12/2 after accepting the assignment...posted a 3.54 ERA in 39 relief appearances with the Indians over the final 4 months of 2019…was recalled from Columbus (AAA) on 6/5 and went 3-2, 3.54 in 39 relief appearances with CLE the rest of the season…pitched in just 12 games with CLE in 2018 due to right elbow issues that finally required surgery on 8/31…established career bests with 56 games and 54.2 IP for the Indians in 2017…has averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per 9 innings in the Majors...the Florida native was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2012 June draft out of Louisiana State University.