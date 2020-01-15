Trial underway for Lufkin man accused of shooting out windows at Big Lots

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The jury trial for Reagan Todd Horton began Monday morning with visiting Judge, John Delaney.
Horton has four charges - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building, deadly conduct-discharge firearm, and stalking.
On May 24, 2019, Horton allegedly harassed his former girlfriend and other employees as they arrived for work at Big Lots in Lufkin. He was issued a criminal trespass warning, and he allegedly returned to the store later that morning, shot out the glass of the side entrance, and entered the store with a shotgun.
On Tuesday, the jury heard from witnesses. The first was an individual with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. He discussed the booking process at the jail, as well as the calls that Horton made while being held at the jail.
Another witness talked about the search of the red Ford pickup truck that Horton had been driving and the travel trailer that Horton was living in. In the trailer, they found a .22-caliber rifle right inside the door, a .40-caliber handgun on his nightstand, and a camouflage shotgun under his bed mattress.
Horton’s attorney, Al Charanza, pointed out two Burke appointment cards which were found in Horton’s wallet, possibly hinting Horton’s mental status at the time.
Testimony is scheduled to continue Wednesday.
