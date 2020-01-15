Truck fire damages Cherokee County commercial building, misses propane tanks inside

DIALVILLE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A truck fire caused significant damage to a commercial building in the Dialville area, but an office manager said the damage could’ve been much worse had the fire contacted several propane tanks inside.
The building’s office manager said a truck caught fire Tuesday night while inside the shop, causing heavy damage to the inside of the building. She said investigators have not said how badly the building was damaged, but she speculated it would be a total loss.
She added that the staff is grateful no one was hurt, considering “the propane tanks inside did not go off, or it could have been worse.”
Rusk, Jacksonville, and Gallatin fire departments were called Tuesday night to 4022 Farm to Market Road 347 North near Dialville. That address is M&H Crane.
The office manager said she did not know why the truck was inside the shop.