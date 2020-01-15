TxDOT: SH 63 closed in Zavalla after crash involving work zone flagger

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a crash involving a work zone contract flagger occurred on State Highway 63 in Zavalla occurred Wednesday morning.
“ALERT: SH 63 near Concord Cemetery in Zavala is closed after a crash involving a work zone flagger,” a tweet on the TxDOT Lufkin page stated. “Motorists should prepare to take alternative routes until this scene clears. Reduce speed traveling through all work zones and obey traffic control.”
Right now, there is no word on the contract flagger’s condition. KTRE News has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information on this crash.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.