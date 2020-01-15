Webxtra: Wednesday night basketball preview

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The college basketball season pushes on.
Starting at the NCAA level, the SFA basketball teams take on Central Arkansas. The Lady Jacks will host the Sugar Bears while the men are in Conway. The women tip-off at 6:30. The men tip-off at 7.
In the NJCAA ranks, TJC is hosting Panola College at 5:30. The Angelina men are hosting conference newcomer Victoria at 7 pm. Both Kilgore teams are in action. The women are playing at Coastal Bend while the men are playing at Trinity Valley.
