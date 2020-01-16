Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man found in submerged truck

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in a pickup that was submerged in Lake Sam Rayburn Wednesday afternoon.
Captain Alton Lenderman with the with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the man has been identified as Steven Michael Paul.
Lenderman said that an autopsy has been ordered in the case. He added that sheriff’s office investigators are in the process of the follow-up investigation to determine a timeline and whether or not foul play could have been involved.
Captain Eric Collins with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said the vehicle is a Dodge truck. He said the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office led efforts to remove the vehicle from the lake. It was removed Wednesday night.
The truck was found near the Little Hanks boat ramp, Collins said.
