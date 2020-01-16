East Texan, his LA company accused of harboring aliens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The owner, president and CEO of a Bossier City-based oilfield construction and pipeline company is free on bond after appearing in court today on charges that he and his company have been harboring illegal aliens since January 2017.
On Dec. 11, a federal grand jury indicted 57-year-old Marshall, Texas, resident Tim Icenhower and Tim Icenhower Oil and Gas Inc. on 18 counts of harboring illegal aliens.
He made his initial court appearance today in federal court in Shreveport on behalf of himself and his company, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, of the Western District of Louisiana.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby advised Icenhower of his rights and the charges pending against him and his company. The government did not move to detain him, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
Icenhower’s trial date and the timeline for pretrial proceedings are expected to be decided during a status conference that the magistrate scheduled for March 16.
If convicted as charged, Icenhower could face a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison on each of the 18 counts.
He also could be ordered to serve three years on federal supervised release once the sentence is served.
As for his company, Icenhower Oil and Gas could be fined $500,000 on each count if convicted as charged.
Icenhower founded the company in 1994. It now operates 60 service crews and 10 pipeline installation crews in seven states, according to the company’s website.
